Join us November 18 – 20 for our 3-night only Illuminated Walking Nights.
Admission is $7 per person ($2 per person will go directly back to the Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha).
Hours are 5pm – 9pm, last admission tickets sold at 8pm. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2RX7PYM.
Dogs are allowed on the walking trail; however, dogs are not allowed in Christmas Village or Streets of Bethlehem. Please dress for the weather. Hot Chocolate and other concessions will be available in Christmas Village.
Nestled in the heart of Southeastern Wisconsin is a holiday destination steeped in festive tradition. For 27 years, The Ingleside Hotel has been transformed into a winter wonderland called Country Christmas. Admission to Country Christmas lights display includes the Country Christmas Trail and entrance to two buildings located at the end of the trail, Christmas Village and The Streets of Bethlehem.