Coconut rice photographed on Friday, May 8, 2020, in Oakmont. There's a double dose of coconut in this rice. The rice is first cooked in coconut milk, along with green peas, and then flavored with grated coconut, mustard seeds, white lentils and fennel seeds. It is finished with a sprinkling of fried onions. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS)