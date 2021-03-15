A fragrant crust made with five-spice powder, fresh ginger and scallion coats the top of a salmon fillet for this dinner. The salmon is placed on a foil lined baking sheet and the brown rice with broccoli side dish is made in the microwave, making this a 10-minute dinner with very little clean up.
Chinese five spice powder is used in many Asian dishes and includes cinnamon, cloves, fennel seed, star anise and Szechwan peppercorns. It can be found in the spice section of the supermarket. You can also use this spice to flavor marinades, sprinkle on chicken before roasting or add to vegetables.
HELPFUL HINTS:
– The crust ingredients are chopped in a food processor. If you don’t have one, chop the scallion by hand mixing it with the grated ginger and five-spice powder.
COUNTDOWN:
– Prepare the ingredients.
– Preheat the boiler.
– Make the rice and broccoli.
– Broil the salmon.
SHOPPING LIST:
To buy: 3/4 pound salmon fillet, 1 small piece (1-inch) fresh ginger, 1 bunch scallions, 1 lemon, 1/4 pound broccoli florets, 1 package microwaveable brown rice, 1 bottle five-spice powder, 1 small bottle reduced-sodium soy sauce and 1 bottle sesame oil.
Staples: salt and freshly ground black pepper.
FIVE-SPICE SALMON
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1-inch piece fresh ginger root grated to make 1 tablespoon
1 scallion
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/2 tablespoon five-spice powder
1/2 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
3/4 pound salmon fillet
Preheat broiler and line a baking sheet with foil. Peel ginger and grate. Cut scallion into 2 inch pieces. Add both to a food processor. Add the lemon juice, five-spice powder and soy sauce. Process to make about 1/4 cup paste. Place salmon skin side up on the baking sheet. Broil 5 inches from the heat for 3 minutes. Remove from the broiler and turn salmon over. Spread the ginger mixture over the salmon and broil 2 minutes for a 1-inch fillet. Broil a minute longer for a thicker piece. Divide between 2 dinner plates.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 255 calories (39 percent from fat), 11.0 g fat (1.7 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated), 96 mg cholesterol, 34.6 g protein, 2.7 g carbohydrates, 0.5 fiber, 202 mg sodium
BROWN RICE WITH BROCCOLI
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 pound broccoli florets (about 1 1/2-cups)
1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2-cups cooked)
1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place broccoli in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Remove broccoli and add rice package to the microwave. Microwave rice 1 minute or according to package instructions and measure 1 1/2-cups. Reserve remaining rice for another meal. Add to the bowl with the broccoli and add sesame oil, salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Serve with salmon.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 232 calories (10 percent from fat), 5.1 g fat (0.9 g saturated, 1.9 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 5.8 g protein, 41.7 g carbohydrates, 2.4 fiber, 21 mg sodium.