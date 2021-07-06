Fresh tuna is coated with a sweet and spicy sauce for this quick summer supper. Vinegar sweetened with a little sugar, raisins, capers and sweet red onions is the base of the sauce. Hot pepper flakes add a zesty punch.
Frozen peas are used in the brown rice side dish. They can be quickly defrosted in the microwave for one minute or in a bowl of warm water for a minute.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of onion.
— You can use several drops of hot pepper sauce instead of hot pepper flakes.
— You can use red wine vinegar instead of balsamic vinegar.
Countdown:
— Defrost peas and set aside.
— Prepare remaining ingredients.
— Make tuna dish.
— Make rice.
Shopping List:
To buy: 3/4 fresh tuna steak, 1 red onion, 1 box raisins, 1 bottle red pepper flakes, 1 bottle balsamic vinegar, 1 jar capers, 1 bunch fresh mint, 1 package microwaveable brown rice and 1 container frozen peas.
Staples: canola oil, sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
———
SWEET AND SPICY TUNA
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
3/4 pound fresh tuna steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 cup sliced red onion
3 tablespoons raisins
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 teaspoons sugar
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons capers
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh mint torn into small pieces
Cut tuna into 1-inch pieces. Heat canola oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tuna and saute 2 minutes, stirring the pieces. Turn tuna over and saute another minute. Remove tuna to a plate and set aside. Add the onion to the skillet and saute 3 minutes. Stir in the raisins, pepper flakes and sugar. Add the vinegar and water. Simmer stirring often until syrupy, about 1 minute. Return tuna to the skillet and add the capers. Toss the ingredients together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates and sprinkle mint on top.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 338 calories (23% from fat), 8.7 g fat (1 g saturated, 4.6 g monounsaturated), 78 mg cholesterol, 41.3 g protein, 21.8 g carbohydrates, 2.3 g fiber, 270 mg sodium.
BROWN RICE AND PEAS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 package microwave brown rice (1 1/2 cups cooked)
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
2 teaspoons canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 1/2 cups rice into a mixing bowl and reserve remaining rice for another time. Add the peas, oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 256 calories (22% from fat), 6.2 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 3.4 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 6.2 g protein, 43.9 g carbohydrates, 4.7 g fiber, 9 mg sodium.