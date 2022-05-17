Here’s a fun recipe that’s full of flavor and easy to make. Pappardelle is a wide noodle that captures this sauce made with lots of garlic and white wine. The combination of flavors and textures is pleasing and makes this a one-dish meal that you can enjoy as a family or with friends.
Helpful Hints:
— You can use any type of shrimp.
— You can use fettuccini instead of pappardelle.
— The shrimp only needs a couple of minutes to cook through. Try not to overcook them.
Countdown:
— Place water for pasta on to boil.
— Make pasta sauce.
— Boil pasta.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 medium zucchini, 1 bottle red pepper flakes, 1 can sliced sweet pimento, 1 bottle dry white wine, 3/4 pound peeled shrimp, 1 package pappardelle (4 ounces needed) and 1 small piece Parmesan cheese.
Staples: olive oil, garlic, salt and black peppercorns.
———
PAPAREDELLE WITH SHRIMP, ZUCCHINI AND SWEET PEPPERS
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided use
3 medium garlic cloves, crushed
2 cups thinly sliced zucchini
1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 cup sliced sweet pimento
1 cup dry white wine
3/4 pound shrimp, peeled
1/4 pound pappardelle
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
Place a large pot with 3 to 4 quarts of water on to boil. Heat one tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and add the garlic and zucchini. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until zucchini is soft. Add the pepper flakes, pimento and wine and bring to a boil for 1 minute. Add the shrimp and remove from the heat.
Add the pappardelle to the boiling water and cook according to package instructions, about 9 minutes for dried pasta and 3 minutes for fresh. Drain and add pasta to the skillet with shrimp, vegetables and sauce. Place over medium high heat and simmer about 1 minute or until the shrimp are cooked through. Add second tablespoon oil and salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Divide between two plates and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 629 calories (25% from fat), 17.1 g fat (3.2 g saturated, 7.1 g monounsaturated), 280 mg cholesterol, 45.3 g protein, 53.8 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 320 mg sodium.