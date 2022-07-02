SLINGER — A 127-acre development planned last year for Slinger has fallen through, but the village is hoping to bring in a new developer that will provide a better fit for its goals.
Last year, Neumann Developments presented a plan for a mixed use development on about 127 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 60 and Interstate 41. The land included about 61.89 acres currently owned by the Hetzel family, and a 65.36-acre parcel owned by the Slinger School District.
In recent weeks, that proposal has fallen through. Slinger School District Superintendent Daren Sievers said this week that the purchase agreement between Neumann and the school district fell through, as a result of Neumann’s plans for the development not working out for the village.
“The deal with Neumann is officially off the table,” Sievers said Thursday, on his final day as superintendent.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said that the village spent months working with Neumann on the development proposal that began last year, but the village and developer were not able to find a plan that worked out for both parties.
“We have really tried to figure out a way to make it work,” Wilber said.
“The biggest (concern) was that the Village Board is very focused on getting commercial and industrial development there, and not so much residential, and Neumann is a great residential developer, so there wasn’t a lot of common vision there,” Wilber continued.
A concept plan site map presented by Neumann for the project in January showed 10.51 acres for commercial, immediately at the corner of Highway 60 and Interstate 41. There were 37.11 acres marked for residential down the west side of the parcel, and 39.55 acres for business park space on the east side, along the freeway. The remainder of the area included a park and various other open spaces.
The maps show 101 single-family residential lots and space for 92 townhomes in a multifamily section, for the residential area.
Wilber said later versions were developed with different ratios of land use, but Neumann maintained an emphasis on residential. The Village Board discussed the matter in a closed session meeting June 20, and coming out of that determined the plan “The Village Board has concluded it can’t proceed in this configuration,” Wilber said.
While that plan has fallen through, the village is hoping new proposals will come forward soon. Sievers said the Slinger School District has had two other parties express interest in the school district property, and the village has also been in contact with other developers.
“(Village President) Scott Stortz has started talking to other developers and there’s a great deal of interest out there,” Wilber said. “Scott feels there are very strong options, that something will be coming forward soon.”