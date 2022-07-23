WEST BEND — Nicolette Kearns opened Healing Elements Day Spa, aspiring to create a place that offered more than just pampering. She envisioned a space that supported clients and services that addressed both physical and mental needs. With eight years of experience as a massage therapist, she took the leap and made that dream her reality.
That was 15 years ago, and the dream for Kearns has only grown. Her unique approach to the spa industry has made Healing Elements a popular destination among residents. For Kearns, it’s about more than providing services.
“We have become family with many of our clients,” said Kearns. “Our goal is to help them in whichever way they may need that day. Sometimes it is just for relaxation, but sometimes it’s for physical healing. As a service staff myself, it’s amazing how much we also get out of this industry. How amazing it is to hear you made someone’s day and they feel so much better.”
Kearns accredits much of her success to her teammates and family.
“Having a strong support system like my husband, parents, and my co-workers really is the reason I’ve been so successful. It’s not my success, but all of ours. The three girls that started with me (Amanda, Kerri and RyAnne) all had the same standards and same goals in their careers. I’m not an expert in all areas; however, having a team to ask questions or discuss things has helped Healing Elements immensely.”
Healing Elements will be hosting a celebration of their milestone at their location, 2175 Continental Drive in West Bend, on Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The community is invited to come and enjoy food from Nosh Nook, raffles, prizes, bounce houses, games, a tour of the spa, and more. Santa will also be making a special “Christmas in July” appearance.
Customers can take advantage of a gift certificate promotion as well. Gift certificates valued at $100 can be purchased for $80. Certificates are good for any full-price service or product. Kearns noted that several retail products will be discounted, too.
While Kearns was forced to take a step back from massaging clients due to injury, her passion for the industry remains.
“I love the industry and the team we have. I can’t imagine not being connected to helping others,” she said. “My goal as an owner is to help my staff help others— to make sure they have what they need to do things to the best of their ability and guide and help each one of them with their goals.”
Looking towards the future, Kearns has no plans to leave.
“In five years, I plan to be here and growing. We have room for growth in this space with new technologies and new services. We have space for additional staff in most service areas. I’ve had many different goals that I hope to get into in time but only time will tell.”