WEST BEND — The city of West Bend and HKS Holdings, LLC announced that 1840 Brewing Company will be opening a taproom in downtown West Bend in The District luxury apartment complex that is currently under construction.
According to a press release from. the city, 1840 Brewing Company will be the premiere commercial tenant of The District, in the south building.
The south building is planned to be completed by the end of 2022, and the north building is planned to be completed in spring 2023, according to the release.
“We explored a number of Wisconsin breweries and 1840 is the perfect match for The District,” said Tyler Hawley, principal at HKS Holdings, LLC., in the release. “1840’s award-winning craft beer, trendy atmosphere, and collaborative events will be an amazing addition to the development and the downtown.”
“We immediately fell in love with this location’s history as the former West Bend Lithia Brewing Company and its location on the Downtown Riverwalk,” said 1840 Brewing Company Owner Kyle Vetter, in the release. “We will take great pride in continuing the site’s craft brewing legacy and look forward to being a part of the West Bend community!”
According to the release, 1840 Brewing Company will be hosting events in West Bend before their new location opens. The events include four beer gardens at Riverside Park and a beer release party and fundraiser at Regner Park in October.