RICHFIELD — The Elmwood Highland Estates subdivision is ready to go in Richfield, with plans to bring 30 new homes to the village.
The Village Board earlier this month took up a final plat and stormwater management agreement for the subdivision. The board also considered the deed restrictions for the development.
The development was brought forward by Tracy Weber. Village Administrator Jim Healy said both items were approved without objection.
The subdivision plat showed the subdivision laid out on about 96 acres. According to village information about the development, the 30 home lots will range from 1.25 acres to 1.65 acres each.
The average lot size will be just under 1.5 acres.
“Once the handful of conditions are met, the developer can start selling lots and building homes. There are 30 in that subdivision,” Healy said this week.
“From speaking with the developer, it is our belief that he plans to get started on a few homes this fall by digging basements and pouring foundations,” Healy added.
The plat also showed two outlots which total 41.12 acres within the subdivision area.
The plat document shows a new road, Tyler Way, being constructed from Elmwood Road to the south. It would end in a cul-de-sac, as well as having two smaller culs-desac built off of Tyler Way.
The stormwater management agreement set forth the stormwater requirements for the development, and the obligations of maintenance and upkeep for stormwater facilities in the subdivision.
The subdivision concept was originally presented last year with 23 single-family homes and 20 duplexes including 40 condo units. That plan was changed last fall due to conflicts with Richfield’s current residential zoning and some concerns over the duplexes.
In response to those issues, the developer altered the plan to have 30 single-family homes without the duplexes.
The deed restrictions approved for the subdivision are a private contract that homeowners will agree to abide by when they purchase lots in Elmwood Highland Estates. Such documents, sometimes called restrictive covenants, set forth rules and limitations for how properties may be used in a development.
According to a report from Healy to the Village Board, the village’s primary interests in approving them for new developments are to ensure they include future maintenance of open space areas, establish the village has the right, but not the obligation, to enforce them and are not less restrictive than the village code.