HARTFORD — B & S Liquor owners Shirley Jost and her son Steve Jost are celebrating the establishment’s 40th year.
On a day in 1982, Shirley’s husband, Bob, woke up and said he was done with semi truck driving, work he’d done for 19 years. At that time, they purchased their first liquor store and kept the original name, Erv’s Liquor. But, Steve had a different vision and that was to have his own storefront and name.
In 1999, Shirley and Bob purchased the Kaul gas station on Grand Avenue. This was after their son, Steve, joined the business. The name was officially changed to B & S Liquor (Bob & Steve) With Bob’s passing in 2009, Steve set forth and continued running this locally family-owned liquor store in Hartford. B & S is known for carrying a wide range of beers, wines, bourbon and so much more that in some cases can be hard to find anywhere else.
During a recent interview, Shirley mentioned how when they first opened the liquor store they would give all the kids who came in with their parents a pretzel stick. Shirley stated that these were messy. So now for 39 years they have been giving out Tootsie Rolls to all their patrons. And they certainly go through a lot. Steve orders 500 more biweekly.
The Josts are very well-known in the community with B & S Liquor as they sponsor a lot of different events and groups within the community. A few to be noted are: Hartford Union High School wrestling and football, Hartford Food Pantry, Hartford Fire Department, Hartford Police Department and many other local fundraisers and nonprofits.
“The one thing that stands out in being a small business in Hartford is the fact that after 40 years, we are so strong and are still in business,” Steve said.
If you have ever wondered what they enjoy about being the only locally family-owned liquor store in Hartford, it’s the continued smiles they see from all of their patrons as they come and go.
“We show each of our customers with respect and a smile right back which brings a great atmosphere into each visit,” said Shirley.
B & S Liquor is at 696 S. Grand Ave. in Hartford.