SLINGER — The Plan Commission will take up the concept for a new subdivision this evening, as a developer has a plan to bring 73 single-family lots and nine duplex lots into the village.
The Slinger Plan Commission will meet at 6 p.m. today, at Village Hall, 300 Slinger Road. One of the items the commission is slated to take up under new business is review, discussion and consultive feedback on a concept for the subdivision. The concept is being presented for a 29.31-acre parcel to the immediate northwest of 1325 Hillside Road.
The developer, according to a staff report from Village Planner Mary Censky, plans to request a Comprehensive Plan and Land Use Plan Map amendment to permit the development.
“The 73 single-family lots range in size from 7,200 square feet to 15,109 square feet in area, which is compliant with the minimum required lot size of 7,200 square feet in the R-6 Single-Family Residential zoning district,” according to Censky’s report. The nine duplex lots in the concept — which would each provide two residences — would range from 14,040 square feet too 24,854 square feet.
Censky’s report listed a number of actions that would need to be taken to permit the development, as well as various standards the development will need to comply with if it moves forward. At this point, however, no action will be taken and many details are not yet known because it is only at the concept level.
Concept plans are generally presented to the Plan Commission for review and feedback; the developer uses the feedback to determine if the development is feasible for the location and to refine plans moving forward.
Multifamily development planned for American Eagle Drive
The commission today will also take up several items related to a multifamily development planned for land on American Eagle Drive. The applicant, Dittmer Realty, is requesting rezoning and a certified survey map to change lot boundaries, as well as a land use plan change to accommodate a development plan.
That development is planned to have 48 residential units constructed in six buildings. The six buildings would be constructed on three lots, which would be configured by the CSM under consideration tonight.
The plan was reviewed in concept by the commission in December. The actions coming up today are some of the necessary steps before the multifamily development will be able to proceed.