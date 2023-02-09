RICHFIELD — The Plan Commission recently cleared AMECO taking a vacant space on Beechwood Industrial Court.
The commission met last week, and they approved the plan of operation for AMECO Company at 3051 Beechwood Industrial Court, Suite E. According to a memo to the Plan Commission, written by Village Administrator Jim Healy, the company sells merchandise and equipment to other companies.
AMECO has previously been located in Menomonee Falls for 50 years. The new location in Richfield will be used to warehouse parts, and as a source point for employees who provide service off-site.
“They’re essentially using the location at Beechwood Court for storage and to service their existing machinery in the area,” Healy said Wednesday.
According to information in the submitted plan, AMECO will have two full-time and one part-time employees at the location. The business does not expect any customers at the location, and will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The plan of operation needed to be approved at the Plan Commission level before the business could operate; the approval was given with standard conditions that the business receive a fire inspection for the space and an occupancy permit.
The commission also discussed the village’s code for temporary use permits.
A report from Healy included current code language on temporary uses for 30 day or less, or for more than 30 but less than 90 days. The village does provide temporary use permits for businesses or activities of limited timespans or of a one-off nature.
“They (the Plan Commission) gave us direction to look at some of the neighboring communities that are represented by our attorney,” Healy said, stating further that they would be looking at how similar communities have defined temporary uses or limited the timeframes.
There has been a recent question in Richfield about whether a person could obtain consecutive temporary use permits for longer timespans.
“That’s not consistent with the intention of that section of law,” Healy said.
Healy said the matter came up with a recent business proposal that sought feedback from the commission, for a coffee truck to operate on the site of Bilda’s Freiss Lake Pub for six to eight months of a year during good weather. While the business would not have been permanent or year-round, it would have maintained a single daily location for longer than the temporary permit spans.
Healy said staff will be researching the matter and collecting information on how the village could change or clarify the codes on temporary uses and how temporary use is defined, if the village chooses to make a change. He noted that the Plan Commission may decide to take action or leave the code as is without change, depending on what the research shows and whether they feel there are concerns that need to be rectified.