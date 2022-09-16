WEST BEND — American Companies announced that they won their second Fortune 50 award from the Milwaukee Metropolitan Association of Commerce (MMAC) on Sept. 1.
The Fortune 50 award is given out by the MMAC to the 50 companies in the Milwaukee area for their personnel and revenue growth.
“Winning the Future 50 award again is such a tremendous accomplishment. We feel like we are a 40+ year old firm that is brand new. We have the experience of a calm and solid veteran, but we are as nimble, flexible, and accommodating as a start-up,” said American Companies President Kraig Sadownikow. “Because we are a ‘right-sized’ commercial construction firm, we’ve been excelling in the industrial, hospitality and commercial fields for decades. We see strong opportunity for our future growth in the senior living, multi-family, and medical design, build and development sectors.”
According to Sadownikow, it is the companies second “consecutive” time winning the award, but there was a multi-year gap between them due to Covid.
According to a release, this year’s Fortune 50 companies will end 2022 with a combined 4,800 employees and a combined almost $2.8 billion in projected revenue. Hitting these marks by year’s end would mean that these 50 companies have added 1,171 jobs and grown their revenues by $946 million since 2019.
“On behalf of the Milwaukee region’s business community, we congratulate this year’s Future 50 honorees,” said Tim Sheehy, president of the MMAC, in the release. “Our regional economy grows when our individual companies grow, and the companies recognized in the Future 50 awards are at the forefront of that growth. The success of these companies also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of entrepreneurs in our region — if these Future 50 companies can succeed here, many others can too.”
Sadownikow cited American Companies G.E.A.R.S. initiative as one of the reasons that the company is doing so well.
G.E.A.R.S. stands for Genuine, Entrepreneurial, Accountable, Rigorous and Spirited, according to Sadownikow.
The company came up with this as their “mission statement” through feedback from employees. Sadownikow said that they asked each employee one weekend to think of words that describe their coworkers, write them down and bring them into the office on Monday. After whittling down the list, G.E.A.R.S. was what was left.
“As long as we as a company continue to live by our G.E.A.R.S.: Genuine, Entrepreneurial, Accountable, Rigorous, Spirited; we will continue to see future growth & development,” said Sadownikow.