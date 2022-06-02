SLINGER — Aspen Sky, a winery, distillery and event center coming to Slinger in spring 2023, held their groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at 860 Enterprise Drive in Slinger.
Amy Bridgeo, who owns Aspen Sky with her husband Kyle, spoke about how opening a winery has always been a life dream of hers, and she is excited to make a meaningful investment in the local community by opening up Aspen Sky.
Aspen Sky will provide a relaxed experience for guests, and wines from all across the nation, according to Bridgeo. She added that they will be putting a local spin on cocktails and wines of their own.
Bridgeo will run Aspen Sky with her sister, Janalee Otto, who will be the general manager and run the events center, which will be able to host weddings, corporate events, anniversaries and other small events.
“It’s honestly a dream come true. Like my sister mentioned, it was always
her dream to do the winery, mine to do the event center and doing it together,” said Otto. “You can’t have a better business partner than your sister. We’re very excited.”
According to Slinger Village President Scott Stortz, there aren’t exactly a lot of event centers in Washington County, and this facility will not only be state of the art, but a big draw for other businesses thinking about coming to Slinger.
“From a village perspective we know what this is going to do for economic impact in this village, and how it is going to help us seal the deal on a hotel and other things that are coming down the pike,” said Stortz. “This is one of those major first dominoes for us.” Moving back to Slinger was never something Bridgeo thought about after she left to go to school and become an investment banker. Bridgeo even joked that she had always said that Slinger was a great place to grow up, but a better place to leave.
“I never thought that this was where it was all going to come together, but I couldn’t be happier,” said Bridgeo. “I realized that Slinger was a great place to grow up and I want to have [my kids] grow up here. So, we found a way to come back and invest meaningfully in the community, which I couldn’t be more excited about.”
“This is exactly what we want to see in our great community, which we talk about all the time,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. “You know, the community connections and loving your neighbor, and that’s what they’re doing ... we’re excited for it, and can’t wait to open a couple bottles of wine in the next few months when they get open.”