Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions opens in West Bend

WEST BEND — A new electronics repair shop, Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions™, has opened in West Bend at 1757 S. Main St. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.
The store will host a grand opening celebration on Feb. 12 from noon-2 p.m., featuring discounts, giveaways, refreshments and more.
While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and water damage, the company’s repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, and many basic repairs can be completed in two hours or less.
“A go-to tech repair option for the West Bend community is much needed and we’re happy to fill that gap with Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions,” said Marisol Martin, Asurion store lead. “Our team goes through extensive training so we’re able to fix anything with a power button, as well as provide free diagnostics on any device. As we extend our service to the West Bend area, we hope to bring locals a hassle-free repair experience that gets their devices back up and running as quickly as possible.”
The store’s expert repair technicians fix all kinds of technology, regardless of make or model, and the store is an authorized repair provider for Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones.
Customers can book a repair appointment online or stop by the store for walkin service. The store offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a 90-day limited warranty on all repairs and a price match guarantee on any local competitor’s regularly published price for the same repair.
The new Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions store brings the company’s retail footprint to more than 700 locations across the U.S. Formerly known as uBreakiFix, all U.S. locations will rebrand as Asurion Tech Repair & Solutions throughout 2022.