WEST BEND — Auburn Woods reopened on Thursday after moving into a new space on the second floor of West Bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds.
“I was in a smaller area down below and I only had about 50 square feet,” said Auburn Woods owner Linda Popa. “We make soaps, candles, honey and syrup.”
Popa said she had been inside the downtown boutique since it opened in February of 2020.
When Popa got the chance to move into the vacated space on the second floor of the boutique, she said that she waffled over it, because everything she sold was small.
“I said no, yes, no. So, we kind of went back and forth. Then (Beth, the owner of West bend Pilot Boutique & Unique Finds) was like ‘your products sell really well’ and I’m like ‘but, my products are small.’ Right? They’re small.”
Popa eventually agreed to move up into the second-floor space, however, and started to toy with how she would fill the rest of it.
“I wanted to have Wisconsin vendors. We sold a lot of our products at different craft fairs and artisan markets,” said Popa. “I’ve met some really cool people that make some awesome things. So I contacted these people because I knew I needed to fill my space.”
Everything in the Auburn Woods shop is either made in Wisconsin or Wisconsin-themed as a result.
Shoppers can find a wide variety of goods in Auburn Woods. There are artisan goods like candles, soaps and seasonings, and clothing and decorative items as well.
“The T-shirts are from Wausau, the pottery is from Rowe Pottery (in Cambridge) and a gal I bought the ornaments for the tree from, I bought an ornament from her and met her at a fair,” said Popa. “I’ve just been contacting them, sourcing and bringing it in. It’s just a really great way to support other small businesses.”
‘A business was born’
According to Popa, running a shop like this was not always the goal when she and her husband, Paul Popa, were just making honey and maple syrup.
“We used to live in Milwaukee, my husband was a fireman, and we had bees in our backyard ... we would call friends who had maple trees and we would tap their maple trees,” said Popa. “Then (my husband) retired and we bought 12 acres in the Town of Auburn.”
Now the Popas have 30 maple trees and two beehives and make small batch maple syrup and honey.
“I was like ‘Oh, let’s just put a cute label on our syrup and honey and call it Auburn Woods’ because we live in the woods in the Town of Auburn,” said Popa.
Then the business grew until Popa incorporated soaps and candles into the Auburn Woods brand. Popa said she was concerned over the ingredients in soaps and body washes, and when she found a bar of soap she liked, a new item was added to the inventory.
“I bought a bar of soap at a market and I fell in love with it and thought ‘oh, this might be fun,’” said Popa. “I just started to make it, give it out to friends and I was having so much fun. I had more than I knew what to do with and a business was born.”
Popa said it was a similar process with candles. Like soaps, she was concerned over what they were made with.
Popa makes all of her candles with a clean-burning scent and coconut wax. She added that it’s just what she likes, natural products.
“My business plan is I go where God takes me. It’s like if doors open up and this is good, and that’s kind of what happened here, this is what I should do,” said Popa.