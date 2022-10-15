Augustine Financial holds ribbon cutting

WEST BEND — Augustine Financial, a Registered Investment Adviser–broker/ dealer that offers wealth management and financial planning services, held a ribbon cutting for its new office in downtown West Bend, on Tuesday.
The firm moved into a new office from a tinier one in the area that didn’t even have enough space for all the staff members to come into work at the same time.
The move was made possible, in part, thanks to a Main Street Bounce Back Grant that it had received, which helped move the firm from that tiny office to a new spacious downtown location.
The grant also allowed them to hire an additional staff member, according to Certified Financial Planner Matt Zulege.
Augustine Financial is at 111 S. Main St. in West Bend.