MILWAUKEE — Badger Mutual Insurance has promoted Andy Thiede to vice president of information technology (IT). Thiede previously served as director of IT for Badger Mutual.
According to a press release, Thiede is graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s engineering program.
He has worked in information technology for Badger Mutual since 2007, first as a software engineer and later as IT manager, before becoming the department director in 2019. Prior to Badger Mutual, he held various IT and technology consulting positions for companies including Olim LLC; Priority I Properties; Microtek Systems Inc.; and Quad Tech International.
“Andy’s experience, knowledge, and leadership have played an integral role in the Company’s success throughout the past 15 years,” said Dan Nigro, president of Badger Mutual Insurance. “He has built an accomplished team who, with his leadership, will continue to execute technology initiatives that propel Badger forward.”
A native of Sussex, Thiede is a former Army Reserve captain who served in Iraq. He currently lives in Slinger with his wife of 20 years, Leslie, four children and one granddaughter.
Badger Mutual Insurance is a property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin since 1887