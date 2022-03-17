Bank Five Nine presents President’s Awards

OCONOMOWOC — On March 10, Bank Five Nine presented their annual “President’s Awards.”
The President’s Awards, presented by Bank Five Nine President and CEO Mark W. Mohr, highlight the outstanding accomplishments and exemplary work of Bank Five Nine employees.
Bank Five Nine takes nominations from employees during the month of January, which are then reviewed by Mohr for final selections. Once again this year, there were five employees recognized.
This year’s winners are: Cheri Schadeberg, Bank Five Nine Germantown Branch Manager, was the recipient of the “Leader in Community Service” award; Mo Ghaly, Bank Five Nine IT Help Desk Specialist, was presented with the award of “Leader in Customer Service”; Kera Lindemann, Bank Five Nine Retail Banking Operations Manager, was awarded the “Excellence in Mentorship” award; Joe Clapper, Bank Five Nine BDO-SBA Specialist, Commercial Lending, was awarded the Bank Five Nine “Rising Star” award; and Casey Diderrich, BDO Commercial Lending was this year’s winner of the “Financial Achievement Award.”
Bank Five Nine thanks all employees who nominated someone this year for the program. Over 70 nominations were received.
“We are fortunate to have so many great employees who strive to make lives betters for our customers, as well as their coworkers, each and every day,” said Mohr.