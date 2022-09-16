HARTFORD — Bank Five Nine’s Hartford branch celebrated its 25th anniversary with a ribbon-tying ceremony on Thursday.
“Twenty-five years is pretty remarkable,” said Bank Five Nine President and CEO Mark Mohr. “The other remarkable thing is we have employees that have been here the entire 25 years. ...Our mission is to make lives better, and what that is all about is willing to give back to the community because we are only as strong and successful as the community is.”
According to Mohr, the Hartford branch is a stellar location for Bank Five Nine when it comes to volunteer hours, contributions and other forms of giving back to the community.
“On behalf of the city ... we’re thankful as a community for all the participation that we have from Bank Five Nine,” said Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert. “The ambassadors, the chamber of commerce, the rotary and all the other community groups that Bank Five Nine is involved in thank you for your commitment to the entire community.”
“I certainly want to congratulate Bank Five Nine, they’re great partners,” said Hartford Union High School Superintendent Jeff Walters.
The Hartford branch opened its doors in 1997 at a much smaller location just across the street from where it sits now.
According to Bank Five Nine Hartford Branch Manager Christa Gavin, who is one of the employees who has been at the Hartford branch since it opened, the branch used to occupy a small two-room office, which she joked made them the smallest bank in the state at the time.
In 1998, the Hartford branch moved into its current location at 940 Bell Ave. in Hartford.
On the branch turning 25, Gavin said that it is excited about the accomplishment.
“It’s a wonderful accomplishment, and we are very happy to be able to support this wonderful community of Hartford for so many years,” Gavin said. “Hopefully, we are around for many more years.”