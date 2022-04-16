WEST BEND — When The Exclusive Company announced it would be closing, it could have been the day the music died in downtown West Bend, but Joe and Mary Zaremba couldn’t let that happen. “My wife and I have been longtime music fans our whole lives,” Beat Goes On & More owner Joe Zaremba said. “The minute I heard that they (Exclusive Company) were shutting down I reached out to them.” The Zarembas have been customers of The Exclusive Company since the ’80s, and decided to purchase the building in order to “keep the beat going.”
They wanted to ensure that they keep this iconic downtown West Bend business where it belongs.
“The staff has stayed,” Zaremba said. “We took their sign down and put ours up. Everything else is the same.”
Beat Goes On Records & More opened on April 6. The name “Beat Goes On” is representing the continuation of the long tradition that Exclusive Company left on the West Bend community.
Their goal is to keep serving the music lovers in the community and continue the tradition of selection, quality and service the community has come to love and expect.
“Beat Goes on Records & More” is described as an “independent record store” that carries “new and preowned music and movies along with audio equipment, record accessories, books, T-shirts, incense and more.”
Zaremba said that he wants to turn a new generation toward vinyl. He said even though it’s great to have many different ways to access music, nothing is the same as vinyl.
“At the end of the day when I want to listen to music, I put on vinyl,” Zaremba said. “It’s a completely different experience holding and feeling a vinyl, feeling the music through the floor. When you play a record it has a much more broad range and depth. You can sense it differently. It feels different.”
Beat Goes On hasn’t had their grand opening yet, but they are focused on Record Store Day, which is April 23.
“We’re going to do some fun things on Record Store Day,” Zaremba said. “We will have some specials going on, but we don’t have any specifics yet.”
Music is important to them and it runs deep in their family. Mary Zaremba’s father is known as “Peachy Keen” in the local band “Big Cedar Bluegrass Band.”
According to Joe Zaremba, the community is excited that they are continuing the music tradition in West Bend.
“Thanks to the city of West Bend and the community for all the support and positive energy,” Zaremba said. “We hope to give it back to you guys as long as we can.”
Beat Goes On is located at 144 N. Main St. in West Bend. They are open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.