WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board met Tuesday morning to hear updates on several items, including a downtown interactive map app and the recipients of grants to improve downtown building facades.
The BID Board received a presentation from nuCloud, the vendor under consideration to develop an interactive map of downtown.
Todd James from nuCloud joined the BID Board remotely to present a plan for an interactive downtown West Bend map. James walked the board through previous examples of interactive maps the company has made, including the Washington State Capitol and the Tennessee Tech University campus.
The interactive map would cost between $30,000 and $32,000 to develop, which includes acquisition of aerial photos and a 360degree camera for capturing high-resolution 3D images and video. The map would then cost $500 per month to maintain with nuCloud.
Board member Peggy Fischer said she felt the scope of the interactive map was too large for the size of the downtown business district and the board could make better use of its funds at this time. Others on the board felt the same way. The board decided not to move forward with the interactive map idea at this time.
The BID Board also received an update from District 2 Alderman Mark Allen on the status of BID façade grants. The BID Façade Grant Committee met last week and selected four qualifying projects to receive façade grants to improve building exteriors in the downtown area. The official announcement and awarding of the grants will come at a future Façade Grant Committee meeting.