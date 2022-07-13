WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District Transportation Group will meet Tuesday of next week and discuss the upcoming reconstruction of Main Street through the downtown area. The BID Transportation Group will meet at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Administration Conference Room 302 at City Hall, 1115 S. Main St. The only items on the agenda are approval of the minutes from the group’s last meeting in February, and to discuss the Main Street Reconstruction.
“We are designing Main Street in 2022 for reconstruction in 2023,” City Administrator Jay Shambeau said. Shambeau said the BID Transportation Group will receive information on the design and engineering plans for the Main Street project as they currently stand. He said the plans are not complete yet, but the meeting will allow for the BID group to discuss the plans and provide feedback to city engineering staff as design efforts progress.
The Downtown Business Improvement District is the downtown area, with the purpose of the BID Board and Transportation Group being to focus on improvements, development, maintenance, promotion and operation of the district.
Shambeau said the discussion at next week’s transportation group meeting is not a matter of action; the BID Transportation Group is associated with the BID Board, which does have influence in downtown planning, but the Main Street Reconstruction project itself is a West Bend project for which final action and decisions will fall to the Board of Public Works and the Common Council.
Shambeau said also that the BID Board itself will receive a report on the current designs and the city’s plans for the project at its next meeting, so local residents and businesses interested in learning about the current designs for Main Street’s reconstruction can attend the meeting to do so; the BID Board and Transportation Group’s meetings are open to the public.
Shambeau noted the BID Transportation Group has met several times over the past six months to discuss the plans for Main Street’s reconstruction through downtown. Most recently, meeting records show the group met in February to review a draft of the 2023 Main Street reconstruction project with the city engineering department, Department of Public Works and Kunkel Engineering, the firm working with the city on the project.