Big Lots! now open in West Bend

WEST BEND — Big Lots! held their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new West Bend location, on Saturday, as many area residents waited in line for a chance to be among the first customers into the store. “Good morning, and on behalf of our entire team welcome to the grand opening of the new Big Lots! in West Bend,” said Scott Fleischhacker, store manager. “We are proud to have the opportunity to serve the residents of this vibrant community, and look forward to serving you for many years to come.”
West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins followed Fleischhacker during the grand opening ceremony, and said it was great to see the old Shopko center, where Big Lots! and other retailers have moved in, finally filled again.
“I’m sure many of us remember the old Shopko building, and then, how after Shopko left, this building kind of sat vacant and dilapidated for quite a long time,” said Jenkins. “A lot of us had ideas and visions of what this could become, and it’s very humbling to watch this progress over the past few months. We’ve been here at the different stores as they’ve been opening up, so Big Lots! being here is truly the culmination of all those efforts.”
After Jenkins read a proclamation designating Feb. 11, 2023 as Big Lots! Day in West Bend, customers were able to get inside and take advantage of grand opening weekend doorbuster sales, and the first 100 customers received a scratch-off card with discounts worth up to $250 off of a single purchase.
Big Lots! will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and is at 1690 S. Main St. in West Bend.