Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend

WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday.
Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening starting at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at their new location, 1710 S. Main St. in West Bend.
Stop by early Saturday or Sunday for a chance to be one of the first 100 customers and receive a scratch-off card with the potential for up to $250 off a purchase, and stop by throughout the weekend for doorbuster offers. Store hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday, according to the release.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Big Lots experience to West Bend with the opening of our newest location,” said Big Lots! President and CEO Bruce Thorn in the release. “We’ve put a lot of thought into the layout, design and visual appeal of the store to elevate the shopper experience and help our customers live bigger and better.”