Brewed Omen coming to Hartford

HARTFORD — Brewed Omen, a new bar and tasting room, will be opening in Hartford later this summer in the Millstream Building downtown. The owners are in the process of renovating the space the establishment will eventually call home.
Brewed Omen owner Bill Ohm, who also owns the Millstream Building and is a commercial real estate developer, said that he and his wife, Ane, kind of fell into this position by chance.
According to Ohm, they had bought Staffing Support Services, where his wife works, and in 2000 they were looking to move the business out of the converted home office it was originally in.
“We have kind of an affinity for history and historical structures,” said Ohm. “So we looked at a few ad the Millstream Building was available, so we purchased that.”
The Ohms renovated the second and first floors of the building and now have the spaces for rent on both floors at 100 percent occupancy. However, they still needed to do something with the basement.
“We were aware that the city had a vision, they did a visioning session about six years ago and identified [the Millstream] Building as a redevelopment opportunity with a brewpub/restaurant/ tap-house type of idea,” said Ohm. “So, we were aware of that, and we were real enthusiastic about that, because of the lack of outdoor seating in the downtown are, and the Hartford area in general. So it all just kind of came together.”
Currently, renovating the basement level of the Millstream is underway. Ohm said that they hoped to have rough construction and rough electrical done by the end of the week. After that the plumbing and HVAC contractors will begin work on the future bar.
“We’ve had a few challenges. We originally hoped to be open in early spring, and then by Memorial Day, then by the Fourth of July,” said Ohm. “At this point we are hoping to be open by Labor Day.”
Ohm said that a combination of plan revisions and supply chain issues with equipment have delayed the project, but they are making their way towards the finish line. He added that he and his wife have already bought a lot of the furniture and fixtures for the bar and are storing them in their garage so that they are ready to be put in once construction is complete.
According to Ohm, there is not a scheduled date for construction to be completed yet.
Despite not opening as soon as they would have liked, Ohm said that the community support has been tremendous.
“We had a sneak peek on Saturday in conjunction with the Downtown Classic Car Show that the Chamber [of Commerce] put together. We had a couple hundred people come through our space,” said Ohm. “Just the positive feedback, anticipation and enthusiasm of everyone looking for something like this with outdoor seating, with kind of a little bit upscale, but casual environment.”
He added that it was a great time hearing stories from the different people who came through about the building. Especially the stories about when there was a bar in the Millstream Building back in the late-70s and early-80s.
“In fact, a guy on Saturday told me that he was in the bar when he saw somebody ride a motorcycle down the stairs into the space and then out the back door,” said Ohm. “It was kind of fun to hear some of those stories.”
Ohm said that maintaining and celebrating the history of the Millstream Building was important to him.
Ohm plans to feature things like a timeline of ownership and notable events in the building’s history dating back to when it opened in 1886, a beer chip from around 1904, newspaper articles about the building and the original structural features of the building such as the stone and brink walls.
“We are definitely planning on incorporating as much as possible,” said Ohm.
Ohm said he is excited to bring a bar and tasting room to Hartford, which he has called home for nearly 30 years.
“We’ve lived in Hartford since 1994. All three of our kids have been born in Hartford. We’ve got strong Hartford roots, so we are definitely pro Hartford,” said Ohm. “We love the downtown area and we’re definitely in favor of tipping a few back from time to time. It is definitely in our wheelhouse in that regard.”