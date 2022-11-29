Candle shop reflects owner’s lifestyle choices

MENOMONEE FALLS — Copper Wings Candle Co. owner Saira Jackson said she has had positive reactions to her uniquely-crafted candles since the shop opened on Oct. 29 at N89-W16340 Main St. in downtown Menomonee Falls.
She said she had a busy day on Black Friday in the candle store filled with coconut wax, essential oil candles.
Born in Milwaukee, Jackson has lived in Waukesha all of her life. While working as a server, Jackson decided to take up candle making and turned to YouTube to learn. Starting the process in 2019, Jackson was able to sell her candles online that same year.
Jackson sells 8-ounce candles with a coconut-blend, vegan wax. The coconut wax allows for a slow, even, clean burn, is eco-friendly and works well with essential oils. The candles are also made with wooden wicks, which provide a cleaner smoke when the candle is extinguished, according to Copper Wings Candle Co’s website.
Jackson spent time researching how to make the candles prior to starting her business. When it comes to fragrance, Jackson gets headaches if it is too strong or synthetic.
“I wanted a product that was going to reflect what I like to focus on in my life, which is as natural as possible,” said Jackson.
Her favorite part about her candles are the eco-friendly elements, including the packaging and product. The candle is poured into a rocks glass. When the candle is finished and the wax is taken out, the glass can be washed and used as a drinking glass.
“That to me is where the best part of the candle is because there’s no waste at all,” said Jackson.
In-person location
Though Jackson previously owned a pet-sitting business for eight years, this is her first product business.
Selling online since 2019, Jackson developed customers from different states including California, Texas and New York. However, Jackson found that she was lacking that in-person connection, especially with the uniqueness of her candles and their blends.
“Having that in-person connection, for me with the customer and for them with me and the candle, was more effective than just doing it online,” said Jackson. “Going online and looking at the descriptions and the scents is fine, but it doesn’t help people connect to the candle.”
Jackson uses her business to benefit community organizations as well. Starting in 2019, Jackson donated portions of her proceeds to Redeem and Restore in an effort to spread awareness and fight against human trafficking. She has also donated to the Children’s Hospital. Due to the pandemic in 2020, the donations came to a halt. But as things have picked back up, Jackson plans to donate to more organizations in 2023. These include mental health organizations and the Waukesha Christmas Parade Memorial Fund.
Jackson said her candles have received positive reactions in Menomonee Falls over the past month. To her, the best part about her business is meeting customers and seeing everyone’s reaction in person.
Her new location is perfect for her business and Jackson describes the space as having a Lifetime movie, Hallmark Christmas vibe to it.
Copper Wings Candle Co. is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the website, visit https://bit.ly/3OC4Xgo.