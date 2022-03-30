GERMANTOWN — A local couple plans on opening an all-ages, family-friendly business with a racing theme in a space that formerly held a gun store.
Elizabeth Ortin applied for a conditional use permit this month, to operate an indoor recreation establishment at W188-N10707 Maple Road. The business will be called A Kid At Heart Playground.
“The location is the former Ron’s Gun Shop, which has been vacant for some time,” Germantown Associate Planner Emily Zandt said when the permit came before the Plan Commission.
The commission approved the conditional use permit earlier this month; according to village information, the matter will go to the Village Board for the final round of approval next week during the Monday meeting.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
Elizabeth Ortin and her husband, Hubert Ortin, attended the Plan Commission meeting March 14. According to them, they will have play spaces for children of different ages with car- and racing-themed activities.
The Ortins said there will also be slot car racing, which will be the focus of the adult activity at A Kid At Heart Playground.
“We are trying to do something that will provide a place where the whole family can come together,” Elizabeth Ortin said.
Hubert Ortin said the slot cars range from a 1/64 scale up to a 1/24 scale. He said he has about 1,000 feet of slot car track that can be configured different ways for different size cars, and about 500 different slot cars.
“Our objective is to run a couple months on one (track), then switch out and run a couple months on another,” Hubert Ortin said.
They said the business will charge $8 per entry for children, with adults entering free with their children. If adults participate in the slot car racing, they will be charged by time in 15-minute increments.
According to the business plan the Ortins submitted, they plan on having adults-only nights as well. Their proposed hours varied from day to day, but all the hours fell between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday.
The information the Ortins submitted to the village showed they will use 3-foot to 4-foot movable walls to create different age-based play areas, with the slot car racing set up on the other side of the business. With the movable walls, Hubert Ortin said they will be able to adjust the size and format of different age areas, based on demand and who is coming in.
They said also that they plan to have some food, but only pre-prepared frozen items that can be made in a pizza oven or air fryer.
The floor plan showed two office spaces in the business that will be converted to reservable party rooms. The planning report on the item also noted that the Ortins plan to seek a license to serve beer and wine for adult patrons.