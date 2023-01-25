Cedar Community announces new vice president of assisted living

WEST BEND — Cedar Community announced on Monday that they have promoted Jen Fullhart to vice president of assisted living.
“Fullhart has been with Cedar Community for nine and a half years, and has grown steadily in her career — from her start in nurse scheduling, and then moving to human resources, to her role as The Cottages administrator, to the director of assisted living,” said the release. “She has continued to develop her strong leadership skills and enhanced her education along the way.”
“Jen’s thoughtful and caring approach with residents, families, and team members will help her continue to grow in her new role, while also being a important voice on the executive council for Cedar Community,” said Cedar Community CEO Nicole Pretre in the release.
Fullhart will continue to lead the assisted living division in her new position, along with her team, which includes Assisted Living Director of Nursing Jess Mohr, The Cottages Administrator Lindsay Sauer, The Willows at Cedar Lake Manager Emily Verran and Elkhart Lake Campus Director Rachel Wolfe, according to the release.