Cedar Community breaks ground for new living space, The Lofts

WEST BEND — Cedar Community held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for its new renovation project at the Cedar Lake Campus, called The Lofts at Cedar Lake.
“For the past 70 years Cedar Community has served so many residents and families, and we’re here for a pretty important celebration today to begin a new chapter,” said Cedar Community Board member Joe Carlson.
An unused portion of the Cedar Lake Campus building will be renovated into The Lofts, a decision that came after much scrutiny from Cedar Community staff and leadership, according to CEO Nicole Pretre.
“This careful consideration is what brought us to elect a campus repositioning of this existing building and resources,” said Pretre. “So we can continually honor our commitments to our stakeholders, fulfill our fiduciary commitments and respect our environment.”
“At Cedar Community we have the great gift of knowing we do not start this new creation out of nothing,” said Vice President of Spiritual Care and Wellbeing Julie Jennings. “We are building on the legacy of thoughtful considerations, creative responses, bold initiatives and passionate services that have defined us, and inspired us, since our own story began almost 70 years ago.”