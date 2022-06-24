SLINGER — The Slinger Village Board this week approved two items for the development project called Cedar Creek Estates, which is set to bring 125 new single-family homes into the village.
The Village Board met Monday, during which Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the final plat for the subdivision, showing the layout of the subdivision, lots and the developer’s agreement, set forth the developer’s obligations in building in Slinger.
The plat was cleared by the Plan Commission in May. According to village information, the developer’s agreement was delayed since then due to discussion about phasing the development and legal concerns over how it was written. Wilber said this week it was not approved, subject to the village and development attorneys finalizing some of the language.
“We had hoped to have the developers agreement ready for Board review at this meeting, however just after the May meeting we received a request from the developer to have the agreement considered in phases,” Wilber wrote in a memo to the Village Board. “After consulting with the village attorney, we learned that phasing will require individual agreements and individual plats for each phase. This has gone back and forth with the developer several times now, and on Friday they determined they will be able to proceed with the project in its entirety.”
While revisions of the document were not entirely finished, the staff recommendation to the board was to approve the agreement pending the attorney’s final approval.
The plan for Cedar Creek Estates was first brought to the village last year by the developer GCAM. About 77.4 acres were annexed into the village on the east side of Slinger in May of 2021 for the development; another 33.52 acres adjacent to that remained within the Town of Polk, for 16 larger home lots the developer intends to build out as a different phase of the same project.
The village portion of the development will include a new road being built, extending north from Highway 60. From that road, others will be built to the west, and the subdivision roads will tie into Cedar Bluffs Drive to the west.
The final plat document showed that most of the lots planned for the village subdivision are between 0.32 acres and 0.5 acres in size; a handful of lots are somewhat larger, up to 1 acre or so based on the layout of the subdivision and its roads.
The developer GCAM, according to plans shared early this year in the approval process, was to begin work this summer, as soon as these approvals were obtained.