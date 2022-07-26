Christy Mac’s celebrates one-year anniversary

WEST BEND — Christy Mac’s, a downtown boutique with a vision of empowering women to feel confident in their own skin, is celebrating one year in West Bend this week.
Created by two sisters, who hoped to combine their passion for online shopping and supporting women into a successful business venture, Christy Mac’s initially began in the home of sister Christy Lafontant. The pair launched the brand with online shopping and live sales before opening a physical storefront, a quaint space that Lafontant had set her heart on for a year.
“I randomly took a picture of what is now my beautiful little boutique almost a year before it became available, saying that it would be the best location in town,” said Lafontant. “I must have manifested it. Because almost a year after the random picture was taken, our tiny little store went on the market.”
Lafontant said she always knew West Bend was the place for Christy Mac’s.
“I knew we needed to be in downtown West Bend. I love the city! Downtown has become a destination with so many boutiques, restaurants, and beautiful scenery. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”
For Lafontant, though, Christy Mac’s is all about building relationships in the community. With a focus on diverse sizing and styles, Lafontant prides herself on offering clothing that every woman can feel confident wearing. While this philosophy can be seen throughout the store, it shines when it comes to the store’s jeans selection.
“I consider myself an expert at finding the perfect fitting jeans for all body shapes,” she said. “This is a struggle for most women and I want to eliminate that problem. I personally want to help each woman find what works best for her unique body.”
When customers come to Christy Mac’s, they can expect a personalized shopping experience. According to Lafontant, her smaller, more intimate boutique lends itself to those connections.
“We are unique, because while we are small, we have big energy, big love and big support. When you leave my store, it is my hope that you feel better than when you first walked in the door.”
To commemorate their milestone, Christy Mac’s is hosting a Customer Appreciation Celebration on Friday and Saturday, July 29th and 30th. The women who have made Christy Mac’s a success, including Ali and Deanna, who often model new arrivals, will be there to celebrate with special treats, giveaways, and markdowns. The event will start at 2 p.m. on Friday and go through Saturday.
As for the future, Lafontant has big plans to grow, while maintaining her roots in West Bend.
“The community of West Bend has some of the most loyal, amazing people. We have made so many new friendships and built great relationships,” she said. “They inspire me every day to grow my passion. While we plan to increase our square footage at some point, we want to remain strong community partners. We want to continue to empower our Washington County community through strong, confident women.”