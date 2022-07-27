Clock In celebrates expansion in West Bend

WEST BEND — Clock In held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Clock In Annex, their expansion in the former Ziegler Building on Tuesday morning.
The expansion will provide a conference room, event space and co-working space for businesses and individuals to use in the downtown West Bend Area, according to a post on the West Bend Facebook page.
Clock In and Clock In the Annex are a shared co-working space in suite 206 of the former Ziegler Building, 215 N. Main St. in West Bend.
For more information on what Clock In does, or to schedule time to utilize the space, call 262-353-5771.