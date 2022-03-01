Coastal Waters Counseling Services opens in West Bend

WEST BEND – Coastal Waters Counseling Service is open to the public in downtown West Bend. Therapist Melissa Neuville-Gloff specializes in many fields of therapy, including treating postpartum depression.
“I am the only one trained in postpartum depression through Postpartum Support International in the area,” said Neuville-Gloff.
According to Neuville-Gloff, one in five women and one in 10 men go through a severe postpartum depression.
“I went through my own postpartum depression,’’ said Neuville-Gloff. “It’s something that women hide a lot and are ashamed about. It’s something that needs to be talked about more often and supported by the community.”
She works with people of all ages, but one of her specialties is her unique way of helping children.
“I work with a lot of kids and adolescents,” said Neuville-Gloff. “One of the things I do differently is I work very closely with them and their families. I don’t just speak with them for an hour and they leave. I have really good communication with their parents and family members so I know what’s going on at home so I can better help them.”
This differs from a traditional approach of counseling patients for short periods of time privately.
“It’s important to offer that type of support to make it more family orientated. It can’t just be a one-hour session and that’s it. I think that’s what made my counseling successful,” she said.
Her office is set up to make patients feel comfortable and welcome. One wall is a large chalkboard and patients can sit in a five-foot bean bag chair. In addition, she offers snacks and refreshments.
“Being a therapist has always been a lifelong dream, especially after my postpartum depression,” said Neuville-Gloff. “I went back to school later in life to get my master’s degree. I started working with kids and I absolutely loved it.”
After being open over a year, Neuville-Gloff has treated around 50 patients. Around 75% of her clients are children, but she works with people of all ages.
Receiving therapy is not something to be ashamed or embarrassed about, she said, adding it is healthy to take care of oneself and talk about mental health.
“Even counselors have counselors,” said Neuville-Gloff. “Even average people should see counselors. So many mental health problems are caused by serotonin levels in the brain. I wish we thought of it as a medical problem instead of a mental problem.”
Neuville-Gloff is working on connecting with hospitals, obstetricians and gynecologists to offer free training on how to look for and treat postpartum depression.
“I help patients reach out to community resources, to help people who are financially struggling,” she said.
Prior to opening a counseling service, Neuville-Gloff worked with the Life of Hope Project in Washington County. The nonprofit’s mission is to reduce the number of suicide deaths and attempts in Washington County.
In addition to Neuville-Gloff, Coastal Waters has a new clinical therapy assistant, Stormy Sternig. She is a student in social work and human services who is going to be running peer support groups, along with social media marketing. Sternig will soon go through the same training with Postpartum Support International that Neuville-Gloff completed.
To set up an appointment with Coastal Waters, call 262-305-8075 or visit their website, https://bit.ly/3hfHemo.