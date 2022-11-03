WEST BEND — A coffee shop is the newest addition to development and redevelopment along South Main Street, as the coffee chain 7 Brew was cleared this week for a site in the current Hobby Lobby parking lot.
The Plan Commission approved a site plan for the 7 Brew drive-thru only coffee shop this week. The site is the northeast corner of the existing parking lot of Hobby Lobby.
City Business and Development Planner Jim Reinke said the lot is about 0.62 acres, and there will be 1,371 square feet of built space, including the coffee shop, an attached canopy and cooler building. He noted that the lot was created by a certified survey map last month, when the development firm Corta divided the large lot that housed Shopko into several smaller lots, including the 7 Brew site, 7.7 acres that house the former Shopko and a 1.1 acre site that has been approved for a Taco John’s.
The Plan Commission approved the site plan for 7 Brew after brief discussion.
Mark Hertzfeldt of Design 2 Construct, who is working on the 7 Brew project, spoke to the commission about the business.
The 7 Brew chain, located primarily in the South, operates on a drive-thru only model. Hertzfeldt said there will be two drive lanes around the coffee shop, but there will be no menu boards or ordering speakers, as people will work the lines of cars.
“They actually have staff out there working the site,” Hertzfeldt said.
“It’s like the old drive-thrus. They come to you, take orders from you,” he added.
Hertzfeldt said employees work their way through the drive-thru lines, so as customers get up to the building at the front of the line, their orders will be ready.
Plan Commissioner Sara Fleischman expressed some concern about the aesthetic of the building, and plans for architectural metal paneling being used. She asked if that had been done elsewhere in West Bend and was allowed in the city’s code; Reinke said there were a few buildings with metal panel, but it was not common here.
Hertzfeldt said the paneling was a corporate standard for 7 Brew, and it was not the industrial type of metal paneling people often thought of for buildings, but specialty, decorative panels with texture and depth designed for commercial buildings. He said they were strong, durable and prefinished so they maintain a good appearance over time with low maintenance.
“This type of product is extremely popular right now,” Hertzfeldt said.
The site plan included six standard parking spaces and one barrier-free stall, which Reinke said was enough for a drive-thru only business.
“This is adequate parking for the drive-thru, since there is no indoor seating or outdoor seating,” Reinke said.
The lot approved for the 7 Brew is immediately south of the lot approved last month for a new Taco John’s restaurant. Reinke said there is no set timeline yet for construction of either new establishment, as both were approved on condition of traffic impact analysis and other items being completed before the developments can proceed.