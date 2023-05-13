WEST BEND - Small-business owner Sheila Kruepke says it’s time for West Bend residents to “get on some walking shoes!”
Encouraging the public to support small businesses and continue shopping downtown amid the Main Street construction project, Kruepke notes that the closure should not deter people from coming, as it’s not much different than a typical, busy weekend downtown.
“Downtown parking has always been full so it’s not essentially any different,” said Kruepke. “We just need to let people and shoppers know there’s parking and with a few more steps they can visit us.”
Kruepke, who owns both Urban Farm Girl, 136 S. Main St., and UrbanLOFT, 229 S. Main St., feels at home in downtown West Bend.
“I love being part of the historic downtown,” Kruepke said. “I love history and old buildings.”
Both of her locations offer home decor, clothing and gifts, but each store has its own unique vibe, Kruepke said.
“Urban Farm Girl has a modern farmhouse vibe and UrbanLOFT is a modern boho with neutrals and lights,” Kruepke said.
Each location will be operating on limited hours during the construction.
The new hours are as follows: Thursday 10 a.m-5 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
While hours may be temporarily reduced, Kruepke promised that there will still be plenty of sales for shoppers to enjoy, as both locations will be offering weekly sales this summer. Those interested in finding deals are encouraged to text URBAN to 833-772-8668 for the inside scoop.
While the construction will cause some disruption and additional challenges, Kruepke said the community has already rallied around her and fellow small business owners.
The city and West Bend Downtown Association have been “amazing with marketing,” she noted. Kruepke added that the owners recognize the support and they are “very thankful.”
Looking toward the completion of the project, Kruepke said there is a lot to look forward to and get excited about in West Bend.
“(I’m looking forward to) seriously, everything,” Kruepke said. “The new look, the extra parking, and I’m super excited for the Riverwalk.”
While the best is yet to come in terms of the project, Kruepke believes shoppers should not let the current construction deter them.
“Come down, park, walk around, we are all open,” Kruepke said. “Also, come down on Saturdays, Sundays and evenings. It’s fun to walk through downtown and see the progress.”