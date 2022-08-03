WEST BEND — Plans for a new car dealership on Washington Street on the west side of West Bend are proceeding, as the city Plan Commission conditionally cleared the site plan for a Jeep and Dodge dealership to be constructed adjacent to Nissan.
The West Bend Plan Commission met Tuesday, and approved the site plan for the new Jeep-Dodge automobile dealership at 2665 W. Washington St.
“This is actually a second phase of a possible three-phase development,” city Business and Development Planner Jim Reinke said.
The first phase of that development, according to information discussed during the Plan Commission meeting, was the Nissan dealership at the location.
The site plan for the second phase showed the new dealership building would utilize the existing driveways at the site, with one on Valley Avenue and two on West Washington Street.
A notable part of the Plan Commission’s discussion revolved around a traffic impact analysis; Reinke’s report stated that the developer has performed an abbreviated analysis and determined modifications will be needed to the median on Washington Street at the location, but a full TIA must be done, to make sure there will not be other road modifications needed to accommodate the traffic the new business will create.
City Engineer Max Marechal noted that if the TIA finds further improvements are needed —such as turn lanes, or if the business’s traffic impacts affect the timing or area traffic lights — city staff will have to review and approve them, with any needed adjustments to the site plan.
A representative from the development requested the traffic impact analysis not be required before the building permit to begin work on the building. He said the TIA is slightly behind; while they are hoping to get it soon, they also want to break ground on construction in October, before frost sets in.
The Plan Commission maintained that the TIA be submitted to and approved by the city engineer, but tied it to occupancy rather than their receiving a building permit.
Development Director Mark Piotrowicz did note to the developer that tying the TIA and approval of its recommendations to occupancy would lock the developer in, as construction could already be underway when the TIA comes in, and if further road improvements are needed, the city will require those changes to be made.
The site plan also included two signs for the car dealership, which would include a Dodge/ Chrysler/Ram pylon sign and a totem sign for Jeep, to mark the brands being sold. The site plan approval included a code exception for those signs, as the limit granted under the city code is two and there are already two for the existing Nissan dealership on the lot.
“Most of the car lots we have out there are single user. This one is a more unique lot with multiple users,” Reinke noted, when he explained the additional signs were to mark and differentiate the different car brands to be sold at the new building.