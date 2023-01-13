SLINGER — The Plan Commission heard a concept this week for a residential subdivision, comprising 82 lots on almost 30 acres of land.
Dittmer Realty presented a concept plan on Wednesday to the commission for 29.31 acres immediately northwest of the property at 1325 Hillside Road. A corner of the property is adjacent to Interstate 41, shortly south of the intersection with State Highway 60.
“They had a very productive discussion,” Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said.
Concept plans are a preliminary item for developments. Developers bring an idea to the Plan Commission with basic information on what they would like to do for discussion and feedback, to determine the feasibility of their plan and how it should move forward. There was no action on the subdivision.
Wilber said the commissioners were generally supportive, though there were concerns about the concept’s density. The developer, Dittmer Realty, proposed 73 single-family lots and nine duplex lots, for a total of 91 residential units for the nearly 30-acre space.
Wilber said the commissioners felt the resulting lot sizes were a bit too small. She said the developer was amenable to reworking the concept to have fewer lots for larger lot sizes. The concept had the single family lots ranging from 7,200 to 15,109 square feet.
“Hopefully we’ll see that again with some reconfiguration,” Wilber said.
There is not a timeline yet on when the development will come back with revision, or when the developer wants to move forward with actual development. Wilber noted that the infrastructure neededfor the subdivision would be extended as part of a different development, a large mixed-use plan for land at the intersection of Highway 60 and I-43.
The land Dittmer is considering for the subdivision is immediately south of the mixed-use development land. Wilber said they would not move on the residential development until the other project has extended utilities and infrastructure, so when it goes forward is still unspecified.
The Plan Commission had also been scheduled to take up three items on a multifamily development on American Eagle Drive, but did not. The plan — for 48 units in six buildings, spread across three adjacent lots — had a land use map change, a rezoning and a certified survey map that were expected to come forward this week, but the developer asked for a delay.
“The developer wants to make more tweaks to the layout, so they asked that those items be held over until the February meeting,” Wilber said.