WEST BEND — The Plan Commission will review the site plan submitted by Corta Development at a meeting scheduled for April 6 for the redevelopment of the former Shopko location.
Earlier this month, the developer announced Five Below and Big Lots will be coming to the site at 1710 South Main Street.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
Corta closed on the vacant 94,000-square-foot site on Dec. 27. Since then, Corta secured tenant leases and has prepared plans for significant remodeling of the site, including an addition to the south end of the existing structure in place of a former garden center.
This is the third vacant Shopko property Corta has redeveloped in Wisconsin following recent projects in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.