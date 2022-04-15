WEST BEND – Compass Insurance Services in Kronenwetter has earned West Bend Mutual Insurance Company’s President’s Cup Award. The award is given to the top-producing agency from the Partners In Excellence program. Only one agency out of the approximately 1,500 agencies representing West Bend can earn this award each year.
“We’re very proud that Compass Insurance has earned this esteemed honor. We examine the results of every agency in terms of both profitability, growth, and agency-company partnership, and Compass Insurance outperformed against all other West Bend agencies in 2021. That’s impressive given we are represented by the industry’s best independent agencies,” said David Nycz, West Bend’s director of sales.
Accepting the award for Compass Insurance is President John Guerndt.
“John’s hard work and dedication to our industry, his community and his employees is second to none. We are fortunate to have such a great partner representing West Bend,” stated Kelly Tighe, West Bend’s senior vice president of sales.
Compass has been a leading risk management provider in Wisconsin for over 30 years. For more information, visit compassinsurance.net.