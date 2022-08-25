Connecting the community to the ‘natural world’

WEST BEND — Kate Peters, a self-proclaimed outdoor enthusiast, is channeling her passion with two new businesses at 277 S. Main St. in West Bend.
Her event rental venue, Kate’s Place, offers guests an “Instagram-worthy” space to host events; and Orenda Outdoors, a business focused on kayaking adventures, provides guests with tours of the Milwaukee River. Both, said Peters, were inspired by “our connection to the natural world.”
“I feel drawn to inspire others to connect and engage with their surroundings,” said Peters. “Orenda Outdoors engages customers outright with the natural world through adventures down the Milwaukee River. Kate’s Place envelops those same customers with its natural decor ...I hope both of my businesses can inspire my guests to give a little more time and presence to their connection with nature.”
Peters began her entrepreneurial career when her mentor, the owner of the local kayak shop, was ready to open a new chapter. By then, Peters had been working at the shop for seven years and her love for outdoor adventures had only grown.
When Peters realized she had the opportunity to own the Main Street location and continue her legacy, she took the leap.
Kate’s Place, her event rental venue, offers more than just a rustic atmosphere for guests to host events. Customers can select packages with catering, a DJ, band, photography and bartending services, or they can keep it simple and rent by the hour.
Additionally, Kate’s Place plans to host its own events, including live music and themed parties.
“Ultimately, Kate’s Place is a gathering space to connect, engage in conversation, enjoy nature and celebrate one another in our diversity and duality,” said Peters.
Orenda Outdoors, meanwhile, will offer kayak adventures for guests from March to November. There are two options available, with both exploring different areas of the Milwaukee River.
With time, Peters hopes to expand her services to include more outdoor activities.
Peters, a recipient of the Main Street Bounceback Grant, said choosing West Bend for her businesses was an easy decision.
“In the past decade, West Bend has seen exponential growth. The city is learning to connect with the beautiful river that has been hiding in plain sight all these years. The population is becoming more active and interested in community. It’s great to see, and I want to be a part of it.”
When it comes to pursuing an entrepreneurial career, Peters encourage small business owners to lean into their support systems.
“As entrepreneurs, we stepped into this role because we crave independence. That’s a great trait to have as a business owner, but be sure to lean on your support system when you need it. They believe in you and want to play a part in your success. You may be the sole owner but you are not alone on your journey. There are so many supportive associations for local business owners. Utilize them.”
Those interested in learning more about Kate’s Place or Orenda Outdoors can visit 277 S. Main Street, visit their pages on Facebook or call 262-353-3780.