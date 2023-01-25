HARTFORD — City Administrator Steve Volkert issued an update on the construction of the new Scooter's Coffee Drive-thru last week.
The new Scooter's Coffee Drive-thru will be located at 1245 E. Sumner St. on the east side of the former Dairy Queen location.
“With the property vacated by Dairy Queen, we were happy to see somebody who showed great interest very quickly in developing that property,” said Volkert. “The existing Dairy Queen building is still for lease and people will see the 'For Lease' sign posted. So, there's a possibility that we can increase the offerings of the single property. Of course, overtime, if it proves not to be leased, a tear down might be considered. But I know the owners are hoping to find someone to lease the existing building to work side-by-side with the new Scooter's.”
The Hartford Plan Commission approved the site plan for the Scooter's Coffee building during their Oct. 17, 2022 meeting.
Scooter's Coffee started off in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska as a Scooter's Java Express, according to its corporate website. Since then, the company has expanded across the United States with several locations being built today in Wisconsin in places like West Milwaukee, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Along with coffee, Scooter's will feature iced drinks, blenders, smoothies, and teas. It will also feature food like breakfast sandwiches, muffins, cake bites and cinnamon rolls.