Copper River coming to downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — Copper River Bar & Grill, a new restaurant featuring “fresh, innovative” finds, is hosting its grand opening on Wednesday. Located at 111 N. Main Street in West Bend, the restaurant is nestled in the heart of downtown with access to the Riverwalk. Capitalizing on an outdoor patio overlooking the Milwaukee River, owner and General Manager Tracey Serwatt believes Copper River will offer an atmosphere that is unmatched in Washington County.
“We are very excited about the investments the city of West Bend is making in the Riverwalk,” said Serwatt. “The downtown has been growing and improving over the years, but with these improvements, we’ll be a true destination in Washington County and beyond.”
While Serwatt is eager to share Copper River’s unique atmosphere, both she and Executive Chef Katie Pozorski promise the menu will be a people-pleaser with something for everyone to enjoy.
Pozorski describes the menu as “innovative and fresh” with an extensive selection of gluten-free and vegetarian- friendly options. While the menu features a wide variety of flatbreads, paninis, and burgers, Pozorski and Serwatt have already established favorites outside those boundaries.
“My favorites are the Filet and Blackened Mahi Mahi,” said Serwatt. “And I personally enjoy our Power Bowls and Bang Bang Cauliflower,” noted Pozorski.
Both women have long-established careers in the hospitality industry, with Serwatt owning and operating service businesses for 15 years and Pozorski working in the industry for 20 years. Together, they said, they will strive to bring each customer an excellent experience, quality product, and sense of community at Copper River.
Copper River will be open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Customers can expect daily specials such as Friday Fish specials, Saturday Farmers Market specials (Pozorski says she plans to purchase products from the market each Saturday to support local vendors), and Sunday Game Day specials with a unique twist in flavor and presentation.
Serwatt and Pozorski encourage the community to come and support local businesses.
“Our community only gets stronger when we support each other,” said Serwatt. “If we keep investing in local shops and restaurants, then we can continue to offer great things to our citizens and, in return, businesses can support schools and community based events.”