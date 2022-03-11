Cousins Subs raises $23,038 for Kewaskum police officer

KEWASKUM — Cousins Subs in Kewaskum raised $23,038 for Kewaskum Police Officer Kevin Kohn to help him and his family after Kohn had suffered a stroke earlier this year.
On Wednesday Cousins Subs owner Keith Novotny and other major donors for the fundraiser presented Kohn with a check for the money they raised.
According to Novotny, it was a crazy day, and they sold 2072 ham, turkey and tuna subs throughout the event. Novotny thanked everyone who either purchased a sub or donated money throughout the day.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
"Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from the business owners and members of Kewaskum and surrounding communities,” said the Kohn family, in a note on Novotny’s Facebook post about the fundraiser. “Your generosity and kind words have been a great source of comfort during my recovery. It’s been my honor to serve this community over the years.”