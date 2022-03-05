GERMANTOWN — Crumbl Cookies, a chain of gourmet cookie restaurants, held their grand opening in Germantown on Friday.
The Germantown location is owned and operated by local franchise WIBB. They offer a unique view on cookie takeout.
“All the dough is made in house,” said Desmond Jimerson, WIBB Director of Operations. “We make all the cookies fresh. We have over 170 different flavors in our weekly rotation.”
According to Jimerson, there are two permanent flavors: milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar. This week’s rotation of flavors consists of snickerdoodle, blueberry muffin, hazelnut sea salt and Oreo birthday cake.
Crumbl Cookies started in 2017 with two cousins in Utah. It has since expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, making it one of the fastest-growing cookie companies in the United States.
According to Crumbl Cookies’ website, “From day one, it was important to them that Crumbl customers see their cookies being mixed, balled, baked and dressed in real-time. Equally as important were the high-quality ingredients used in each unique batch.”
The restaurant saw a lot of customers Friday on its first official day of business.
“We’ve kept a steady line once we opened up,” said Jimerson Friday afternoon. “We already sold 1,500 cookies in the first few hours and anticipate selling around 5,000 total.”
They are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday – Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday’s.
“This is the eighth location that we run,” said Jimerson. “We picked this area because we knew this was a growing popular community.”
On Appleton Avenue, Crumbl Cookies is located on the edge of Germantown and Menomonee Falls.