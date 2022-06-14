HARTFORD — Culver’s will be officially opening its doors in a new location at 1285 E. Sumner St. in Hartford, at 9 a.m. on June 20.
“We’re excited to open and become an active member of the community,” said Kaitlyn Payne, in the release.
According to the release, people are encouraged to sign up for the eClub to connect with Culver’s of Hartford, and receive menu news and coupons, at www.culvers. com/account/register. After the grand opening, the restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., apart from some holidays.
“The outstanding people who serve our guests have helped Culver’s earn our reputation for providing excellent service,” said Payne.