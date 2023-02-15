Custom apparel business moves into downtown West Bend

WEST BEND — The Wisconsin office for American Fashion Network recently moved to downtown West Bend from the Historic Third Ward district in Milwaukee.
President (Pacific Division) of American Fashion Network and West Bend resident Christina Ongert spearheaded the move of AFN's Wisconsin office to its new location at 105 N. Main Street, Suite 100.
“We were in the Third Ward for almost six years and we weren't seeing as many people face-to-face or getting as many inquires in that space,” said Ongert. “And I live here in West Bend, and I'm in tune with the community and culture and values, and our company is really focused on nearshore and made-inthe- USA production. Living in a community like ours that values those things seemed like a good fit.”
Ongert also said she hopes AFN can offer the community something unique with its full-service product development options.
“We wanted to make ourselves more accessible to the community and their needs for more than just basic screen-printing, apparel, and embroidery, which we do offer,” said Ongert. “But we also do custom apparel like fashion items. We can offer a full-service product development experience for people who want to make special items.”
At the moment, as AFN gets situated in their new offices, visiting the shop is by appointment only. However, Ongert said AFN plans to hold some special events this spring, starting in March, where people can drop by the store and learn more about what it has to offer.
“The retail business is our history, but to become more visible, we needed a spot where we could reach out and be seen by the community,” said Ongert. “With some really nice-sized companies here in West Bend, it's a really nice opportunity.”
AFN is an apparel design and manufacturer based in Syracuse, New York, with offices in West Bend, Lost Angeles and Guatemala.
The certified women-owned business serves some of the top companies and institutions around the globe, including Coca-Cola, Kohl's, Petco, U.S. Postal Service, American Eagle and more. AFN focuses on corporate and government uniforms, core workwear (safety wear, outerwear, golf apparel), adaptive clothing, culinary lines, lab coats, actives wear and more.
Learn more about AFN at americanfashionnetwork.com.