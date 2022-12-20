SLINGER — The village of Slinger has a developer on the line for 129 acres of mixed-use development, as well as plans coming for residential development on a long-vacant parcel and the repurposing of a lot downtown.
The Slinger Plan Commission met last week, and took up discussion on three developments.
The first development proposal was to redevelop the property at 308 to 310 Oak St., to remove one building and half of another, then redevelop the remaining building as a four-unit multifamily residential project.
Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said after the public hearing for the item, the Plan Commission approved the conditional use permit required to the project. It was brought forward by developer Mike LaLonde.
“Which we’re really excited about,” Wilber said of the proposal.
“He was commended by the commission for keeping some of the historical aspects of the building,” she added.
Wilber said the conditional use permit was the last approval needed for the project, and LaLonde was hoping to start work in the spring. The plans for the project showed the four units will include two that are one-bedroom units with a den, one two-bedroom with a den and a three-bedroom unit.
After that approval, the Plan Commission took up two concept plans.
The first concept plan was for about 129 acres of land zoned agricultural at the southwest corner of the Interstate 41 and Highway 60 interchange.
The overall site plan presented for the concept showed about 30.6 acres designated for single family residential at the southwest corner of the development area. The north end of the area adjacent to the intersection was marked for commercial, with eight lots totaling about 32.5 acres.
Between the single-family lots and commercial area there was a 4.5-acre site for assisted living development marked on the site plan map, about 4.9 acres for condos and 1.8 acres marked for multifamily. At the east end of the development area, adjacent to I-41, 22 acres was slated for a business park, and some open space was marked between the business park and other areas.
“The commission really liked what they’re showing there,” Wilber said of the development. “There’s more emphasis on the commercial, but there’s still a strong residential component.”
The village previously had a different proposal for the land earlier this year, but the developer in that case was focused much more on residential, without much planning for commercial space. With the land’s location at the intersection, the village has been encouraging a greater commercial aspect to the mixed-use planning.
Wilber said the developer — Three Leaf Partners — is expected to return to the Plan Commission next month for the first approvals required for the project, including the annexation of a small parcel currently in the town of Polk, which is needed for road configuration related to the project.
8-family units eyed for American Eagle
The final development discussed last week was a multifamily residential proposal for 4.96 acres on American Eagle Drive, by the intersection of that road with Stoney Lane. The site map included in the concept plan showed six buildings to be constructed with eight units in each building, for a total of 48 residential units.
Wilber said most of the Plan Commission supported the plan in general, though a couple commissioners felt the village should hold off for commercial project; Wilber said that has historically been what the village was trying to encourage there.
“While they would like to see some commercial there, the lots have been sitting there vacant for over 20 years; if developers thought it was viable that probably would have happened by now,” Wilber said.
She said commissioners made several suggestions for adjustments to the concept plan. The developer is taking them under advisement, and Wilber said they are expected to return in the coming months with changes to the plan and to move forward.