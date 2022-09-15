RICHFIELD — Dielectric announced this week it has expanded its leadership team with three new hires.
David Pozorski joined Dielectric Manufacturing as chief operating officer, according to information released by the company, which stated he will support the company’s continued growth as a national, single-source contract manufacturer of plastic and metal parts and assemblies.
Pozorski has 30 years of experience in business leadership, finance, sales and processes to improve manufacturing operations. He has worked in a variety of ownership structures and has led acquisitions and plant expansions.
“David’s impressive breadth of experience in a wide range of disciplines will be a great asset to Dielectric Manufacturing as we continue to position the company to better serve existing customers and to serve new customers in our traditional markets and in new markets,” Dielectric President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Esser Sr. said.
Dielectric Manufacturing also recently added Jeff Lovelien as director of sales — a newly created leadership position for Dielectric — and Kristal Butts as vice president of human resources.
Lovelien has an MBA from the University of Phoenix and experience in sales management positions at other manufacturers. Butts holds a master’s degree in human resources and labor relations from UW-Milwaukee, and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management. She held HR management positions at other Milwaukee-area companies prior to joining Dielectric Manufacturing.
“These are outstanding additions to our company,” Esser said. “They have skills and experience that will complement the strengths and industry knowledge of our existing leadership team.”
Dielectric Manufacturing’s growth is also supported by a 100,000-square-foot facility that was built and opened in 2020 just off Holy Hill Road in Richfield.
Dielectric Manufacturing fabricates components for a wide variety of companies, including Fortune 500 businesses. The company is online at dielectricmfg.com.