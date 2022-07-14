WEST BEND — The state Department of Natural Resources is asking for public comments by Aug. 12 about a proposed Green Tier operations emissions contract with Serigraph, Inc. to maintain their Tier 2 status in Green Tier.
A public information meeting will be held on July 26.
Serigraph has been a Green Tier participant since 2006 and transitioned to Tier 2 in 2011, according to the release. The proposed contract will allow the manufacturer to keep its Tier 2 status while covering activities at two facilities on East Decorah Road in West Bend.
“Tier 2 participants agree to meet rigorous eligibility requirements which are negotiated into participation contracts with the DNR and interested stakeholders. These contracts enable significant environmental improvements and can allow for some regulatory flexibility,” the release said.
According to the release, the contract will allow Serigraph to obtain coverage under the Green Tier Registration Operation Permit, which requires facilities to maintain air emission levels below 80% of major source thresholds, according to the release.
“Serigraph has focused on sustainability for decades,” said Sean Torinus, CEO of Serigraph Inc., in the release. “As such, we are honored to be recognized as the Wisconsin business that has held Green Tier 2 status longer than any other. We celebrate the positive impact our efforts to protect the environment have had on our community and commit to continuing those efforts into the future.”
Serigraph prints, forms and molds decorative components for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and point-of-purchase (POP) advertising industries using a variety of printing processes, according to the release.
The DNR will hold the public information meeting over Zoom at 10 a.m. on July 26. Participants can join by going to bit.ly/3RsIcMW or calling 877-853-5257 when the meeting begins, according to the release.
The DNR encourages customers, neighbors and stakeholders to send in written comments, which will be accepted until Aug. 12, to Jenni Birkholz at jennifera.birkholz@wisconsin.gov.